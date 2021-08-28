Can you answer these real-life “Jeopardy!” dog questions?

Do you know the difference between a Boston terrier and a French bulldog? What about the ancestry of the first boxer, or the name of the dog who patiently awaited the return of his deceased owner at a train station in Japan? If you’re a trivia hound—or a fan of hound trivia—you’ll want to put your skills to the test.

Stacker put together a collection of 25 dog trivia questions, ranging from breed origins and name translations to puppy superstars and their forebears. The J! Archive, a fan-created database of Jeopardy! games, players, and scores, was used to pull all of the clues and answers from real-life “Jeopardy!” questions.

You don’t have to be a dog lover to enjoy this list. Fans of Jeopardy! will be blown away. You’ll learn what category each clue belonged to, how much it was worth, and when the episode with that clue first aired for each one. And, of course, you’ll figure out the proper answer. Have you ever seen your favorite dog breed on Jeopardy!? Continue reading to find out.

#1 Clue

Clue: This New Hampshire state dog was bred for draft work and shares its name with a wind, a salmon, and a helicopter.

American Dogs is a category of dogs that originated in the United States.

Price: $800

The 7th episode of the season aired on June 7, 2018.

First and foremost, what is a Chinook?

An Antarctic expedition in 1928 was the first time the world heard of a Chinook. They were originally raised to pull sleds, but now they enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

Clue number two

Clue: One of the most famous of this species, Nick Carter, was able to follow a track that was over 100 hours old.

Don’t Harry Me! is a category of Don’t Harry Me!

Price: $200

The first episode aired on June 1, 2015.

Second question: What is a Bloodhound?

The St. Hubert Hound is the ancestor of today’s bloodhound. In 1066, William the Conqueror brought them to England, and the bloodhounds we know today appeared 800 years later.

Clue number three

Clue: This dog, which comes in over 20 different breeds, gets its name from the Latin word for “earth.”

Word Origins is a category where you may learn about the origins of words

Price: $400

The episode aired on November 19, 2010.

Answer #3: Define a. This is a condensed version of the information.