Can we just admit that Wes Anderson’s films aren’t all that great?

Wes Anderson’s filmography is chock-full of critically acclaimed films that have wowed viewers and critics alike.

Throughout his illustrious career, the director’s identifiable aesthetic has been replicated, his writings have attracted some of the top performers currently working in Hollywood, and he has been showered with award nominations.

As a result, you could be forgiven for thinking he is above reproach and that his work is generally adored. However, some people (albeit certainly a small number) are unable to accept Anderson’s hipster stylings and eccentric gimmicks.

So we’re going to say it: He’s just a smidgeon overrated, and he doesn’t deserve all of the praise he receives.

Wes Anderson is unquestionably a gifted filmmaker.

Before we get into this critical critique of a man who, in all fairness, is merely attempting to make enjoyable films, it’s worth noting his stellar resume.

First and foremost, Anderson is a true auteur in every meaning of the word. He, like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, is able to infuse films with his personal voice while maintaining widespread appeal.

He has a distinct vision that he has managed to maintain throughout his whole body of work, even when cooperating with major studios, and that deserves to be recognized. It’s an especially noteworthy achievement in the current era of filmmaking, in which certain critics, such as Martin Scorsese, believe that movies are being devalued by turning them into content rather than art.

Even if you don’t like Anderson’s style, you have to admire him for sticking to his guns and never compromising or selling out on his vision (other than when he made that awful H&M commercial). Huge blockbusters based on established IPs and legacy franchises are reigning supreme these days, making his breed increasingly rare.

Another thing about Anderson that you can’t refute is his exquisite craftsmanship. His films have that appealing “shoe-box diorama” appearance, he has great control over the camera and knows how to block a scene, and he explores with aspect ratios (most notably. This is a condensed version of the information.