Can We Finally Say Goodbye to ‘Riverdale’ After 100 Episodes?

When Riverdale premiered in 2017, it had a brilliant premise: what if we combined the Archie Comics universe with Twin Peaks? It was impossible to resist the combination of small-town soap opera, murder mystery (and gratuitous male toplessness).

It was a hard milkshake of a show, similar to the kind served at Pop’s Diner (or the illegal speakeasy that used to be below it). Sweet and frothy, yet with a kick.

Four years later, that milkshake has been left out on the counter far too long, and it has devolved into a mixture that even the most devoted Barchie fans must acknowledge is no longer as appealing.

The CW show Riverdale reached its 100th episode with Season 6, Episode 5. A good number, especially in these days when streaming platforms like to cancel shows after only 10 episodes. But the show’s writing is on the wall, and it’s time to call it quits.

Why is Riverdale being canceled?

When a show has a really conceptual first season, there’s a problem that many shows face: what the hell do you do next? What happens when the murder mystery is solved, the case is solved, and the villain is defeated? Typically, these shows follow up with a dismal second season. The shortcomings of these shows become more obvious without the overarching mystery bringing everything together. This is what happened to Desperate Housewives, for example. Alternatively, Heroes. True Detective, for example. Or (not that fans will acknowledge it) Game of Thrones, which, without Ned Stark, devolves into interminable comic double acts meandering around Westeros during Season 2.

Riverdale had the same issue. The first season was only 13 episodes long, and they never went overboard in revealing the story of who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stones). However, Season 2 was 22 episodes long, and the extra episodes dragged; by the time the identity of the Black Hood was revealed, many fans were just glad the plot was ended.

Despite this, the show was still enjoyable to watch. If you’re skeptical, look at any of the musical episodes for proof, and most TV viewers have a high tolerance for soapy teen drama, especially when it’s done well. This is a condensed version of the information.