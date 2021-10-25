Can The Roy Children Harpoon ‘Moby Dick’ in Season 3 Episode 2 of ‘Succession’?

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is on the verge of bankruptcy as a result of his son Kendall’s power play at the end of Season 2 of Succession, and it appears that his children are aware of this.

It’s no surprise that the Roy siblings would consider betraying their father after episode 1 ended with Shiv going black and Roman being passed over for the top post in favor of Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron).

The second episode, “Mass in the Time of War,” is more contemplative than the first, with Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) considering whether or not to join forces with Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

After learning that Gerri has been named CEO, Shiv ignores her father’s calls and goes to meet her brother, prompting Logan to become concerned about her whereabouts.

He claims he needs people on his side, and he wants everyone to publicly declare their support. After all, loyalty is everything.

Logan, as usual, is manipulative, asking Roman to “keep an eye” on Gerri and telling him she had to become CEO “for today,” implying that the job could go to Roman if he plays his cards well.

Logan also tries to keep Connor on his side by assuring him he’s his “number 1,” that Shiv would have done the same to her if he had answered her phone. Logan is one of those people who knows precisely what to say to get what he wants.

Despite this, Shiv, Roman, and Connor visit Kendall to hear his proposal, and the four discuss the potential of their father exiting the media empire entirely.

Kendall wants to “detoxify” the brand by focusing on a single news source that will supply knowledge to the entire world, claiming that the “white wales” are being replaced with younger minds.

Shiv and Roman pretend to be there solely on Logan’s behalf, but Shiv later tells her younger brother that it’s “a fact” that if they moved to Kendall’s side, they’d bring down their father.

Roman isn’t convinced; he compares Logan to Moby Dick, claiming that he’ll “take us all down with his back full of harpoons.”

Kendall, on the other hand, has a meeting with Stewie (Arian Moayed).