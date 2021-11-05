‘Can I see your feet just once?’ a man asks a female bartender in a video. Causes concern.

During an early morning shift at a pub, a woman was approached by a male customer with an unusual request, which she shared on social media.

The event happened at 10 a.m. during a recent shift, according to a video shared to TikTok by Kayla Elick under the handle chickfillkayyy.

Elick later explained that she began filming since she was already uncomfortable and “there was nobody else working at the bar save me.”

Throughout the encounter, the camera remains focused on Elick, with the man engaged only audible on the film. You may watch the video here.

@chickfillkayyy

#bartender it was 10 a.m. kayla elick’s original sound “Can I simply see your feet once?” the man inquires. “My what?” you might wonder. Elick retaliates.

He says it again, “Your feet.” “My feet?” she asks, before showing them her left foot and then turning to face the camera.

“No, those are shoes,” another man interjects at that time.

Elick, on the other hand, refuses to cooperate, saying, “I’m not pulling out my feet,” as the video concludes.

Elick, apparently unhappy by the man’s line of questioning, uploaded a video of their meeting to TikTok, where it has already received over 2.1 million views.

Many others were taken aback by the encounter, not just by the improper tone of the talk, but also by the man’s obvious foot obsession.

impablopicasso remarked, “He awoke on a Mission.” “These feet guys don’t make sense to me,” Johnny Boii added. Dee.Kimm said the clip reflected people being “too comfortable these days,” while femtobismal wondered aloud, “Son, in public?” Rasholman voiced concern over the two men on the video’s “aggressiveness,” while Zroseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee After receiving numerous comments arguing she should have charged him, Elick responded by alleging the man in the video “didn’t even pay for his tab.” Elick has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Foot fetishism is a developing area of sensual interest, despite the fact that it may seem strange to most. In a 2007 study performed by Dr. C Scorolli of the University of Bologna, 44,722 people were discovered to be members of online fetish sites. This is a condensed version of the information.