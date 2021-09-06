Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Soundtrack: Every Song From the Film

Cinderella, the legendary Disney fairytale, has been remade numerous times over the years, but no one could have predicted Amazon Prime’s modern-musical take on the traditional tale, which features a star-studded cast, an energetic soundtrack, and a different conclusion.

Cinderella (also known as Ella) is a young fashion designer who has an unexpected love affair with Prince Robert, the hesitant successor to the throne. Camila Cabello, an award-winning singer, takes on the role of Cinderella for the first time, making her the first Latina to play the princess. Cabello’s vocal abilities are shown throughout the film, from the huge ballad “Million to One” to her interpretation of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

The complete list of songs featured in Cinderella 2021 may be found on this page.

Every Song from the Soundtrack to “Cinderella”

Janet Jackson/Des’ree — Rhythm Nation/You Gotta Be

Cinderella begins with a mash-up of Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” and Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.”

The entire ensemble performs “Rhythm Nation,” while Cabello as Cinderella performs the verses from “You Gotta Be.”

Camila Cabello’s “Million to One”

Cabello’s co-written and performed song “Million to One” is the first original song in the Cinderella film.

Audiences learn of Cinderella’s ambitions to create her own boutique and sell her handmade garments as Cabello shouts out the dramatic lyrics.

The song “Million to One” is also heard several times during the movie.

Ben Bailey Smith’s The New Barry

Ben Bailey Smith, a comedian, actor, and rapper, plays The Town Crier in Cinderella.

The Town Crier relates the events of Cinderella’s story using the medium of rap. The original song “The New Barry” hints that the royal family is set to announce a ball to locate Prince Robert a suitor.

Queen’s song “Somebody to Love”

Nicholas Galitzine in the role of Prince Robert plays Queen’s “Somebody to Love” just minutes after his father, King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan), tells him that he must marry a woman of his own social level, but Robert isn’t interested.

Madonna’s “Material Girl”

Idina Menzel sings a version of Madonna’s “Material Girl” to explain to her daughters that the only way to make it in the world is to marry a wealthy man.

Ben Bailey Smith’s Shot at the Crown

“Shot at the Crown” is rapped by the Town Crier. This is a condensed version of the information.