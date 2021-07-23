Cameroon is also embroiled in an internal conflict known as the Anglophone Crisis.

The country was divided between 80 percent French and 20 percent British regions after World War I. Northern and Southern British Cameroons were created from the latter.

Part of the British territory was seized by Nigeria in the 1960s, while the rest was annexed by French Cameroon. As a federation, both territories kept a considerable measure of autonomy. The federation was disbanded in 1972, transferring executive responsibility to French Cameroon over both English and French districts.

The current president, Paul Biya, altered the country’s name to La Republique du Cameroun when he took office in 1982. The Anglophone culture began to erode, with English-speaking instructors being replaced by Francophones and the English common-law court system being taken over by French justices.

When French military authorities were dispatched in response to the uprisings in 2016, teacher and lawyer protests became violent. On the Anglophone side, a new wave of separatists emerged, declaring independence. They call their self-declared country Ambazonia, after the Ambas Bay, a body of water that separates the Southern Cameroons region from Cameroon’s republic.

The violence has reached a point where civilians are frequently caught in the crossfire between the country’s military and armed separatists. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced as a result of the fires that have destroyed villages. Many people are compelled to live in the jungle and seek refuge in neighboring nations. Others have ventured further afield, passing through South Africa’s Kruger National Park and encountering natural predators such as lions, leopards, and rhinoceros.

“Humans of the Forgotten War,” a Reframe House umbrella project for the Victoria Relief Foundation, will be distributed in stages to raise awareness about the current situation on the ground. It employs conceptual photography and film to artistically depict the stories of asylum seekers, refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs), and war captives.

Some of the images from the project have been gathered here. These photographs are part of the “Humans of the Forgotten War: Stories” series, with some real names modified for privacy.

