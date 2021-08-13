Cameos in ‘Free Guy’: The Secret Big Stars Who Appear in ‘Free Guy’

Free Guy is chock-full of video gaming scenes that will bring back fond memories for gamers. Those outside of the gaming realm, however, need not worry because there are enough of movie celebrity appearances to enjoy.

In comparison to some cameos, many of these are well-hidden, with some of the stars being entirely obscured to prevent being discovered.

Others, on the other hand, are blatantly obvious, eliciting even more laughter from the audience.

There are Free Guy spoilers ahead.

1 of 7 Cameos in Free Guy

source=”image/jpeg” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source This is a condensed version of the information.