California’s COVID rules may require workers to stay at home if they are exposed, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

California’s coronavirus pandemic laws are anticipated to be extended into next year, with one significant alteration.

The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) of California changed a rule that differentiated between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. Both sets of workers exposed to COVID-19 would be obliged to remain home under the measures scheduled to be authorized on Thursday. Personnel who have been vaccinated but are asymptomatic will be required to stay at home for 14 days regardless of whether they have been tested, a policy that is already in place for unvaccinated workers. When they return to work, they must wear a face mask and keep a distance of six feet from others.

This decision came just one day after an indoor mask requirement was reinstated. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant, across the state, this mandate affects both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“It’s fantastic that we’re discovering that vaccines aren’t going to save us,” Mitch Steiger, legislative advocate for the California Labor Federation, said. “There is never a good time to begin disarming COVID-19.” Some, though, are skeptical of how the new policy appears to discourage vaccination.

“Treating vaccinated and unvaccinated people the same disproves the vaccine’s scientific value and disincentivizes immunization,” said Robert Moutrie, a policy advocate for the California Chamber of Commerce.

Vaccinated personnel can continue to work even if they’ve been exposed, as long as they don’t display symptoms, under the premise that the vaccine will protect them.

Several states, including Michigan, Oregon, and Virginia, have approved emergency COVID-19 workplace safety regulations.

Starting January 4, the Biden administration has ordered all U.S. employers with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated, tested on a regular basis, or wear masks at work, but the order is stalled due to legal challenges from Republican-led states and employer concerns that the rules will exacerbate the labor shortage.

Regulators were imprudent to relax the limitations in June in response to employer pressure, and it is now time to tighten them, according to Steiger.

In a statement to the board, the chamber joined a coalition of around 60 industry groups stating that immunizations are still mostly effective and frequently avert catastrophic disease and death, even when breakthrough infections occur.

