California leads the country in COVID deaths, but experts say things are improving.

According to data from John Hopkins University, California has the greatest COVID-19 death toll in the country, with 70,132 deaths as of lunchtime Monday.

Although California’s per capita fatality rate of 177 per 100,000 people is in the bottom third of the United States, the data showed that it had surpassed Texas by around 3,000 people and Florida by 13,000 people.

“There’s really little, if anything, to compare that to,” California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said of the death toll. “Allow yourself a minute of silence to consider what this means to Californians. Families that have lost many family members, critical breadwinners, and persons who are unable to defend themselves.” This year, California is in a stronger position as we enter the cooler months. Even if there is a new surge, Ghaly believes “the intensity of life-altering behaviors this time around may be different than we witnessed last winter.”

Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, stated, “I anticipate this winter will be a lot better than last winter, especially in California.”

The present level of protection, according to Marm Kilpatrick, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Santa Cruz, is still too low to prevent another outbreak, particularly because people are tired of safety procedures.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

In March of 2020, California became the first state to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, and many credit Governor Gavin Newsom’s bold action with saving the state from the kind of pandemic wave that destroyed New York City early on.

Later, though, Newsom was chastised for taking too long to lift restrictions on businesses and activities. Last month, he was up for re-election, and voters decisively chose to retain him in office.

Newsom recently unveiled the nation’s first proposal to mandate all eligible schoolchildren to get vaccinated, even as the number of cases declined. Masks are also required at school by the state.

Local governments, on the other hand, have been establishing and removing standards on their own, resulting in a confused patchwork of rules.

Customers at indoor pubs, vineyards, and a small group of other companies in Los Angeles County are now required to have a vaccine. However, in the city of Los Angeles, this is not the case. This is a condensed version of the information.