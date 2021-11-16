Caitriona Balfe of ‘Belfast’ Talks About How ‘Freeing’ It Was to Throw Plates at Jamie Dornan.

Belfast, a new film by Kenneth Branagh, portrays a family in distress, with parents Ma and Pa at odds as they try to figure out how to keep their children safe during The Troubles.

The actors who play Ma and Pa, Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, spoke to The Washington Newsday about the roles and how they worked together to achieve the poignant scenes they share.

In one moment in the film, Ma and Pa quarrel about the family’s finances, and it gets to the point where the matriarch starts hurling plates at the patriarch.