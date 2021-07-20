Caitlyn Jenner’s earnings plummeted ahead of the ‘Big Brother’ deal, according to tax records.

Caitlyn Jenner’s earnings have plummeted in recent years, from almost $2.5 million in 2016 to little over $550,000 in 2019, according to tax returns.

The former Olympian is in the campaign to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in the September recall election. She just flew to Australia to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

Jenner and the other candidates were compelled to reveal their tax records by last Friday as part of a new gubernatorial procedure. Jenner and a few other candidates provided four years of tax filings because they haven’t filed for 2020 yet.

Jenner, 71, regained prominence after appearing on the recently completed reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her then-husband Kris Jenner and their blended brood.

Caitlyn Jenner went on to feature in her own reality program, I Am Cait, after coming out as transgender in 2015. She earned $2.5 million for the show, which aired until the following year.

Jenner earned a little over $1.9 million in 2017, the same year that her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, was released. Her earnings dropped significantly in 2018 and 2019, with the actress earning roughly $550,000 each year.

Team Tours Inc. and her firm, Cait’s World, provided the majority of her revenue during those two tax years. Jenner’s representative has been contacted by this website to clarify the nature of those firms.

Jenner has paid taxes in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Greece, and Indonesia, in addition to the United States. Her earnings in Australia outstripped those in the other nations, with a gross income of $320,000 according to her 2019 tax returns.

Jenner made an appearance on the 2019 season of the British reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, which is set in Australia.

Candidates for governor must also declare their financial interests by displaying their investments. Jenner’s investment portfolio includes hundreds of corporations, including up to $10,000 in Wells Fargo, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing.

She’s also put money into Facebook and Google, both of which are situated in California, for between $10,000 and $100,000.

According to the declaration, Cait’s World and her publishing company, CJ Memories, are worth between $100,000 and $1 million. Among the observant aviators. This is a condensed version of the information.