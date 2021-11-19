Caitlyn Jenner wants ‘better’ candidates and more diversity in the Republican Party.

To attract potential voters, Caitlyn Jenner has called on the Republican Party to field “better” candidates and become more diverse.

Jenner mounted a failed campaign to succeed California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this year, receiving only 1% of the vote in the September election.

However, in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Friday, the former Olympian stated that she is “not out of the political game,” and that she is working to increase the GOP’s appeal among a broader population.

“Right now, I’m working with the Republican party to make it more inclusive,” she said in a phone interview from her Malibu home. “We need to throw a big tent celebration,” says the narrator. Our party needs to be more diverse, have more ideas, and put forward better candidates.” Because she ran as a “moderate republican,” the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress felt she was “perfect for California” as governor. “I’m a Republican because I believe in conservative economic principles. “They’re effective,” she stated.

“The economy grows whenever there are fewer taxes, fewer restrictions, and a pro-business atmosphere.” On the other hand, I was considerably more progressive when it came to social problems. However, one cannot exist without the other. You can’t have progressive policies without a thriving economy.” Gavin Newsom and Caitlyn Jenner Jenner, who admitted that “politics is a rough game,” also discussed Newsom’s failing recall campaign, which means he will likely serve out the rest of his term.

“There are a lot of things going on in this nation right now that I don’t like, and I want to be an example to everyone—no matter who you are, what you’ve gone through, or your past—that if you don’t like what’s going on, it’s time to speak up and get in a position of power.”

“The recall lasted for five months.” Gavin Newsom, unfortunately, was not recalled in the end. That was extremely discouraging for me. Not because of myself, but because of the people of California.

