Caeleb Dressel Reflects on a “Tough Year” and Tears After Breaking an Olympic Record

Caeleb Dressel has shown the emotional and mental toll that Olympic competition can have on sportsmen aiming for greatness.

The 24-year-old American swimmer sobbed as he told NBC’s Michele Tafoya that he had had a “very terrible year” leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

He spoke just minutes after winning his fourth gold medal of his career, and his second in these Olympics.

Dressel won his first individual gold in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, finishing narrowly ahead of his Australian adversary Kyle Chalmers and creating a new Olympic record in the process.

Chalmers finished 0.06 seconds behind Dressel, with Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia in third place.

After the triumph, Tafoya was asked how he felt after such a historic victory.

Dressel, who was visibly moved, tried to find the right words.

He fought back tears as he continued, “I don’t know if it’s fully set in yet.” “Right now, I’m simply in a lot of pain. But… it’s been a very trying year. It’s quite difficult. So seeing the outcomes, it all came together, and I’m pleased.”

When the American was shown how his wife and close family reacted to his record-breaking victory, he was similarly moved.

Dressel’s statement that the preceding 12 months had been “very challenging” occurred amid a week in which the psychological stresses of Olympic competition have been brought to the forefront.

Simone Biles, who has won four Olympic gold medals, withdrew from the individual all-round final in Tokyo on Tuesday to focus on her mental health.

“We have to safeguard our brains and bodies and not simply go out and do what the world wants us to do,” Biles said to reporters after withdrawing from the team gymnastics final.

Her decision was lauded by her peers, including swimming legend Michael Phelps, who conceded that the Olympics could be “overwhelming.”

“We’re all human, and no one is flawless. It’s fine to feel unhappy. It’s quite normal to experience ups and downs and emotional roller coasters,” he remarked.

