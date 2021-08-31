C.1.2 Variant, the most mutated COVID strain discovered to date, has been found in nine countries.

Scientists are concerned about another COVID-19 variant discovered in nine nations because it is more transmissible and vaccine resistant than other COVID-19 variants.

The C.1.2 variety, which was initially discovered in South Africa in May, has subsequently been found in Botswana, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland, according to a pre-print research published last week.

In worldwide circulation, there are four other COVID-19 variants that scientists are concerned about: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta, as well as four other variants of interest: Eta, Iota, Kappa, and Lambda. In terms of transmission and immune evasion, Alpha, Beta, and Delta have had the most global influence.

However, the newly identified variant appears to have an extremely high mutation rate, as well as more mutations of other variants of concern (VOCs), according to the study, which was led by a group of South African experts. It’s also more likely to induce severe COVID-19 than other variations, according to the study.

C.1.2. has several mutations in the coronavirus spike protein, some of which have been linked to greater transmissibility and vaccination resistance in other forms.

In May, the novel variation was detected in the third wave of COVID-19 infections in South Africa. Many alterations observed in all VOCs and three VOIs, as well as additional modifications within the NTD (C136F), RBD (Y449H), and next to the furin cleavage site, were discovered (N679K).

According to the study, “like numerous other VOCs, C.1.2 has acquired a number of substitutions beyond what would be predicted from the background SARS-CoV-2 evolutionary rate.” “This suggests that these mutations originated during a period of accelerated evolution in a single individual with sustained viral infection via virus-host co-evolution19–21,” the researchers write.

There were 80 cases of C.1.2 discovered as of August 20, when the study was submitted.

More research is being done to properly understand the impact of the changes and see if they provide the virus a competitive advantage over the Delta variety, according to the authors of the report.

This website has reached out to a few epidemiologists for their thoughts on the new variation.

The announcement comes as a doctor in Turkey claims to have discovered a previously undisclosed COVID-19 type in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest province, according to the Daily.