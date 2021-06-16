By the end of the week, anyone over the age of 18 will be able to book a Covid jab.

According to health officials, all individuals in England should be able to get their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

During the prolongation of lockdown, Sir Simon Stevens stated that the NHS would “complete the job” of the Covid-19 immunization program to the “greatest extent possible.”

Patients with Covid-19 account for under 1% of hospital beds in England, according to him.

And, thanks to the immunization program, the average age of persons in hospitals has “flipped” – now there are more younger individuals seeking care, who normally have better outcomes.

Meanwhile, the NHS has been told to “be ready” for new Covid-19 medicines, which are expected to be available in the coming months and will assist to prevent serious sickness and death.

Within three days of infection, these new therapies are expected to be provided to people in the community without the need for hospital treatment.

“It is now critical that we use the next four weeks to finish the job to the greatest extent possible for the Covid vaccination programme, which has been a historic signature achievement in terms of the effectiveness of delivering by the NHS – over 60 million doses have now been administered,” Sir Simon told the NHS annual conference.

“By July 19, we hope to have given double jabs to almost two-thirds of adults across the country.

“We’re also making significant progress in expanding the availability to all adults; currently, anyone aged 23 and 24 can vaccinate through the National Booking Service.

“I anticipate that we will be able to open up the National Booking Service to all adults aged 18 and up by the end of this week.

“Of course, vaccine availability remains limited, so we’re pacing ourselves at the exact rate at which we’ll receive that extra vaccine supply between now and July 19.”

"At the moment, around 1% of hospital beds in England are occupied by patients with a Covid diagnosis, and the age distribution has flipped dramatically," Sir Simon continued.