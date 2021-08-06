By avoiding the Superspreader Event, the Tokyo Olympics ‘avoided a Huge COVID Bullet.’

Experts told This website that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games appear to have avoided becoming a COVID-19 superspreader event.

With Japan in a state of emergency and the extremely contagious Delta variety spreading around the world, several health experts were concerned that a situation like this could arise during the Olympics.

Despite the fact that more than 350 people in the Olympic bubble had tested positive as of August 6—including athletes, officials, and media—experts told This website that the Games did not appear to be a superspreader event based on current evidence as the spectacle neared its conclusion.

“Rather than showing an exponential outbreak currently experienced in Tokyo and the rest of Japan, the spread of COVID-19 amongst the athletes and their officials largely isolated from the rest of Japan is rather steadily increasing,” said professor Maximilian de Courten, director of the Mitchell Institute for Education and Health Policy at Australia’s Victoria University.

“As a result, the Games did not become a superspreading event, in which a large number of individuals are infected at the same time, usually by a single individual,” he said.

Hans Westerbeek, an international sport business professor at Victoria University’s Institute for Health and Sport, also informed this website that the Games were not a superspreader event.

“When the Games are done, the International Olympic Committee [IOC] will be breathing a sigh of relief, having avoided a massive COVID bullet,” Westerbeek stated.

“I must admit that I was excessively gloomy, and appreciate that the local organizing committee’s medical planners and COVID emergency team did an excellent job modeling and then planning for the management of athletes who test positive, as well as the departure of athletes after their event.”

The “no spectator” policy, according to Westerbeek, has proved important in limiting extensive viral transmission.

“The Olympics would have been much more likely to be a superspreader event if there had been spectators. It appears to be a well-managed COVID plan without onlookers and meticulously implemented protocols,” he stated.

De Courten also mentions the high immunization rate in the Olympic Village, as well as the testing, isolation, and separation measures that have been implemented.