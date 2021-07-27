BTS’s ‘Butter’ is back at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The lively song is back on top just a week after “Butter” made way for BTS’ new smash, “Permission to Dance,” to take over the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Billboard revealed on Monday that BTS’ popular hit “Butter” has recaptured the top spot after falling to No. 7 in the previous week.

According to Billboard, the song has spent eight weeks at the top, matching Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” as the year’s longest-running No. 1 song.

“Permission to Dance” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 last week, replacing “Butter,” which had fallen to No. 7. The two songs traded positions once more this time.

Big Hit Music, the group’s management company, immediately announced the good news on Twitter.

BTS’ followers, dubbed “ARMY,” congratulated each other on the wonderful news.

“BTS & ARMY GOT THAT SUPERSTAR GLOW #Butter8thNo1OnHot100 #BTS Butter is back on top, replacing #PermissiontoDance on the BB Hot 100 for the 8th week! ARMIES ALL OVER THE WORLD ARE CELEBRATING MORE ACHIEVEMENTS FOR @BTS twt @bts bighit,” tweeted Twitter user @ResearchBTS.

According to Billboard, the song “Butter,” released by Big Hit Music/HYBE/Columbia Records, received 30.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up two percent) and 8.8 million US streaming (down 21 percent) in the week ending July 22.

Following Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Drake, BTS is the fourth act to have at least four No. 1 debut tracks on the Hot 100. The Korean septet is also the first to replace a chart-topping single with a new number one.

After “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” and a remix of Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love,” BTS’ fifth single to reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 is “Permission to Dance.” The quartet took nearly ten months to achieve the five No. 1 hits on the charts.

Despite the increased airplay, Billboard reports that “Butter” has slid from No. 20 to No. 21 on the radio songs chart. It has dropped from No. 26 to No. 40 on streaming songs.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported that “Permission to Dance” had 140,100 downloads in its first week after its July 9 release.