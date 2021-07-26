BTS Member Shin Yubin Shows Support for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Athlete and Teen K-Pop Fan

BTS’ V posted a message on social media for young table tennis player Shin Yubin of South Korea, who is playing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Shin’s favorite member of the global boy band, V, left a comment on South Korea’s Weverse platform to convey his support for her at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, the 17-year-old overcame Luxembourg’s Ni Xia Lian, a 58-year-old China-born Olympic athlete and former world champion, to become the youngest member of the South Korean women’s table tennis squad. In the second round of the women’s singles event for table tennis, Shin defeated the veteran athlete.

The BTS member’s message of support was posted on Weverse, a Korean mobile app and web platform where fans and musicians can engage, according to Yonhap News Agency in South Korea.

According to South Korea’s Star Today, V’s official Weverse username is (the Korean spelling for “Joo Yun-tan”). The username is said to be a mix of his dog’s name (which is spelt Yeon-tan in English) and Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat (known as in Korean and spelled Joo Yoon-bal in English).

According to Koreaboo, a member of the “Army” (the collective name for BTS fans) shared a picture from a Shin interview with South Korean television network YTN, which included an image of the athlete with a comment from the broadcast that read: “I listen to BTS’ new song often…

It appears that my situation is improving.”

V was said to have replied to the BTS fan’s Weverse post with the phrase “[Fighting]” and a thumbs-up emoji. Fighting is a Korean expression for rooting for and cheering for others.

According to Yonhap, Shin has been seen carrying images of BTS in her backpack in past interviews. The teen table tennis player’s go-to BTS song when she’s depressed is apparently “Dope,” the group’s tune from the 2015 EP The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1.

Shin shared a photo of herself holding a BTS album that was signed by the group in June. The tweet includes a note in Korean, as well as the hashtags BTS and Bangtansonyeondan (the band’s full name in Korean). This is a condensed version of the information.