BTS’ Jimin’s single “Promise” becomes the first to reach 300 million Soundcloud streams.

Jimin, a member of BTS, has smashed a global record with his solo single “Promise,” which was released the same week as news that his hand is undergoing a “long period of recuperation.”

The song, which was released by the K-pop superstar on December 30, 2018, has crossed 300 million Soundcloud streams, making it the first single in the platform’s history to do so.

The official Soundcloud account tweeted on December 7: “Promise by #JIMIN is currently the most listened song on SoundCloud, with over 300 million streams. Congratulations!!!!” On January 3, 2019, Soundcloud revealed that the single had broken Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” record for the biggest 24-hour debut in history.

During a livestream in January 2019, Jimin talked about how the music came to be, which was his first solo release (his second, “Christmas Love,” was released on December 24, 2020).

According to The Korea Herald, “it wasn’t supposed to be a consoling tune at first.” “It was intended to chastise me with lyrics like “What’s gotten into you” and other nasty remarks. My thoughts were dismal at the time, and the lyrics reflected that.” He went on to say, “It’s just my personality.” “I am indecisive and do not always act in my own best interests. That was something I despised. I was fed up with not being able to express how I genuinely felt and thought.” The success of Jimin’s track comes after the singer and his bandmates—Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM—announced their break on Monday.

The band’s manager, Big Hit Music, claimed in a statement that the members “kept active in order to communicate with fans in 2020 and 2021 despite the Covid-19 predicament.”

“This moment of respite will allow BTS members who have dedicated themselves hard to their activities to be re-inspired and recharged with creative energy,” the statement continued. “It will also be the first time they have spent the holiday season with their family since their debut.” BTS will also “concentrate on preparation for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,'” according to the management organization. This is a condensed version of the information.