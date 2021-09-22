BTS fans are outraged as James Corden refers to Army as “15-Year-Olds.”

Following statements he made about global K-pop artists being at the United Nations this week, James Corden has received reaction from BTS followers, collectively known as the “ARMY.”

The band was described as “quite unique visitors” to the UN in a piece on Monday’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, who appeared on September 20 for the organization’s SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Moment event, which was part of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Corden claimed that their visit was the first time that “15-year-old girls everywhere” wished they were UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was also present.

BTS, who were appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in July, spoke at the summit and performed their song “Permission to Dance” at the UN headquarters.

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City and it opened with some rather unexpected visitors—BTS were there…” Corden stated in a video clip of the segment provided by Twitter user @bangtanboysnk.

“Many people are saying, ‘Well, why are BTS [to the UN],’ but international leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously,” he later added. At the end of the day, BTS has one of the world’s largest armies. It’s a historic moment—the it’s first time that 15-year-old girls around the world have wished to be [UN] Secretary-General António Guterres.”

#JamesCorden James Corden mocked BTS and ARMY, calling their participation at the event "strange" and referring to ARMY as "a bunch of 15-year-old ladies."

“James Corden trashing BTS and ARMY, calling BTS’s attendance at the assembly ‘strange’ and actually calling out ARMY for being ‘a bunch of 15 y/o girls,” the user said with the video, which had over 916,000 views at the time of posting. I think it’s another clout chaser. You can’t trust anyone, man.”

At the time of writing, the post had over 23,000 likes.

"What the…@JKCorden this is," user @NeshiabelARMY tweeted in response to the video, which was also posted by Twitter user @ misslovely.