BTS Debuts New Video for “Permission to Dance”

On Friday, the music video for BTS’s new song “Permission to Dance” was released. The song is one of the songs on the band’s new Butter CD single, which was released on July 9 as well.

The new song video debuted on Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel, which is the parent business of Big Hit Music, which manages the K-pop band, and has now earned over 29 million views.

It’s unknown where the most recent video was shot. However, the cowboy-themed video depicts BTS members wearing cowboy hats and boots, as well as leather trousers, denim, and a lot of fringe shirts, over a desert landscape.

Big Hit Music characterizes the infectious “dance pop” tune as “sitting on piano and string sounds that make listeners bop their heads and break some dance moves.”

Who Was the Author of ‘Permission to Dance’?

Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, British producer Steve Mac, and Jenna Andrews, who co-wrote the song “Butter,” collaborated on the latest track.

Instrumental versions of both “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” are included on the CD single’s other two songs.

[] In a new video, #BTS don’t need “permission to dance” https://t.co/mmT9ViDCNU

July 9, 2021 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT MUSIC)

Jung Kook’s ‘Emo’ Hairstyle

BTS member Jung Kook’s new “slicked back,” “emo” hairstyle in the video has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter.

“jungkook sounding so awesome with slicked back hair and tattoos yes,” tweeted user @filesjk. At the time of writing, the post had over 13,000 likes.

In a post that has earned at least 10,000 likes since it was published, user @JJK Artist wrote: “Jungkook’s hair back to Danger.”

CAN WE TALK ABOUT JUNGKOOK’S OMG HAIR PICTURE?

twitter.com/KEzstIV0nC

— July 9, 2021 (@kookflrts) swas7ARMY DAY

“CAN WE TALK ABOUT JUNGKOOK’S HAIR OMG,” tweeted user @kookflrts. Since it was shared, the post has received at least 1,000 likes.

In a tweet that has nearly 400 likes since it was posted, user @kookieeloml wrote: “Permission to dance was really good AND JUNGKOOK’S HAIR HE BROUGHT BACK THE EMO LOOK.”

Lyrics to ‘Permission to Dance’

1st verse

It’s all in the mind. This is a condensed version of the information.