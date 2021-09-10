BTS and Chris Martin on the ‘Permission to Dance’ Challenge and Not Being Good Dancers

In a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series Released on Thursday, BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin discussed the K-pop group’s “#PermissiontoDance Challenge” and not being the best dancers, among other issues.

BTS’ three-week “#PermissiontoDance Challenge,” which began on July 23, asked fans to create 15-second YouTube Shorts videos using the “International Sign” gestures for pleasure, dance, and peace.

“Incorporating the International Sign signals helped us to transmit the positive energy of our music to a bigger audience that maybe we haven’t reached before,” BTS member J-Hope previously remarked, according to People in August.

Following the special episode, BTS released a new BTS “Permission to Dance” music videoâ€”the “Shorts Challenge” versionâ€”featuring a selection of fans’ challenge submissions.

During their interview for the YouTube series, BTS member RM admitted that he is “not a good dancer” and that he does not have a dance background.

When Chris Martin asked RM how he felt about “those who can’t dance, like me, attempting to dance to ‘Permission to Dance,'” the K-pop star said, “people who can’t dance, like me, trying to dance to ‘Permission to Dance.” “Personally, I’m not a good dancer…,” RM responded. I began my career as a songwriter and rapper. So when I joined the [BTS] squad, I learnt to dance.”

RM stated, “I adore the way you move on the stage [Martin then laughs and says, ‘Oh come on’],” noting that he’d seen Martin dance in “loads” of videos.

V, a member of BTS, also said that he only started dancing professionally a few years ago. “At the moment, I didn’t care what other people thought…I just started dancing the way I wanted to,” V explained.

“I believe that lead me to who I am today,” V added.

“I just went where my heart led me.”

“I’m delighted I don’t need permission to dance because I’m not a very good dancer,” Martin explained. But, approximately 20 years ago, I made the choice that I don’t care if it looks cool.

“The reason I support the song and movement ‘Permission to Dance’ is because it represents everyone’s right to be themselves. And it’s also incredible to have the band’s [BTS] togetherness with your audience,” the Coldplay singer added.

