Bryan Adams, who has been vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID for the second time in a month.

Bryan Adams has stated that he has tested positive for the second time in a month in a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The musician, whose publicist said he had received the COVID-19 vaccine in October, took to Instagram on Thursday to report that he had tested positive for the virus once more as he arrived in Milan, Italy.

Adams, 62, also revealed that he was on his way to the hospital, posting images of himself in an airport wearing a mask and waiting to board an ambulance.

“Here I am, just landed in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for Covid for the second time in a month,” the Canadian-born musician captioned the pair of photos. So I’m heading to the hospital. Thank you for all of your help.” Adams’ post comes only weeks after he revealed that he would be withdrawing from Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30 due to a positive test for the new coronavirus.

The “Please Forgive Me” singer was supposed to appear in a medley with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, and H.E.R., among others.

On the bill featured his duet with Turner, “It’s Only Love,” from his 1984 album Reckless. Keith Urban was called in at the last minute to fill in for him onstage.

Adams was completely vaccinated and had displayed no symptoms at the time of his initial positive test, according to a spokesman for him.

Cases of COVID-19 reinfection “have been reported, but remain rare,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"In general, reinfection indicates that a person has been infected (been sick), recovered, and then become infected again," according to the CDC. "Based on what we know about similar viruses, we expect some reinfections."