Brooke Shields’ Controversial ‘Armchair Expert’ Interview

Brooke Shields, the Hollywood actress, spoke candidly about her career and life, including raising her “a**hole”-aged daughter, in the latest episode of actor Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.

The 56-year-old mother of two children opened up about the difficulties of raising teenagers and being sexualized at a young age in a joint interview with her husband, producer/writer Chris Henchy.

’18 and A**hole’ are the words that come to mind when I think about my children.

Shields discussed balancing work and FaceTime calls with her children. When asked how old her kids are, she responded with a cheeky “18 and a**hole,” prompting Dax Shepard to accurately guess her youngest (Grier) is 15 years old.

Observing sarcastically how “”[Grier] just FaceTimed me about this dress that she wants to buy, and I’m trying to tell her what is the best plan of action to get said dress…just in case it doesn’t fit…so it’s much fun,” Shields observed of raising teens.

“‘I truly don’t appreciate the way you talk to me,’ I get a text from Grier. ‘I believe you speak to me as if I were a child,’ and I’m like ‘yeah, okay,’ “Shields was giggling.

Barbara Walters’ ‘Practically Criminal’ Interview

“That Barbara Walters interview is maddening,” Shepard said, referring to a prior interview Shields conducted with legendary television journalist Barbara Walters (who had asked the actress what her body measurements were at the time).

“It’s nearly criminal,” Shields responded, adding, “It’s not journalism.”

Shields performed multiple interviews after her legendary 1980s Calvin Klein jeans advertisement, which featured a 15-year-old Shields posing and asking: “Do you want to know what it is that separates me from my Calvins? Nothing.” “Brooke, what are your measurements?” Walters said during the interview, adding, “I think when people see you, they don’t understand how tall and skinny you are.” Shields said she was “naive” when she spoke to Vogue in late October about the response she received after the controversial campaign. “I didn’t think it was about underwear…and I didn’t think it was sexual in nature.

“What surprised me was being told, “Oh, you knew this was going to happen…you were thinking these ideas.” I used to be a youngster. And I was ignorant where I was “she clarified

“. This is a condensed version of the information.