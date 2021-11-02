Broody Dad Posts Daily Post-It Notes on Wife’s Birth Control Urging Her to Have a Baby

A woman took to TikTok to show the messages that her husband, who wants to have another kid, scribbled on her birth control tablets, and the response has been mixed.

We can see a view of a woman’s handbag in the film, which was provided by user Leandra Janal Joseph, as text overlaying the footage reads: “My husband has been sending me these notes all week.”

The camera then pans to a series of sticky notes on various pill packages. “Do you have any ideas where these would look great?” “The garbage!” “Didn’t Lexxi say she’d always wanted a sister?” “Didn’t you take one today?” and “Didn’t you take one today?” “Replaced all of these with prenatal pills…” according to one of the notes. “I’ve heard they don’t actually work anyways,” one person added. On one packet, Joseph’s husband additionally wrote that she would “look even better pregnant.” “I have an idea for our future journey,” said the final message. “It will just take about 9 months.” “I guess he’s trying to tell me something #babyfever #babynumber4 #fyp #foryoupage #spouse #husbandandwifecomedy #funny #comic #youredone #PradaBucketChallenge,” Leandra Janal Joseph captioned the video, which you can see below. Since its release on October 25, the video has received over 8.1 million views and 1.3 million likes on social media.

@leandra.janai

#babyfever #babynumber4 #fyp #foryoupage #husband #husbandandwifecomedy #funny #comic #youredone #PradaBucketChallenge Beggin’ – Mneskin

In addition, over 6,070 comments have been placed on the video, with people expressing their differing viewpoints.

Some individuals considered the husband’s actions amusing or kind, such as TikTok user Ashley Foster, who said: “If I’m being honest, the ‘you already took one today remember?’ “Would have gotten me.” Mrs. G remarked, “I wish guys could be more specific about what they desire.” “They’re far too subtle,” she said, accompanied by a laughing face emoji.

“Homie has been caught on babytiktok and his brovaries are on fire,” Tyler Hardmam typed.

“4 kids are the same as 3 kids,” Clint Svatos said. This weekend is a bonus weekend. Just go for it. Literally.” “Man, how are y’all making this into something it’s not, let the man express his feelings without,” Leelee said. This is a condensed version of the information.