Brittany Murphy’s Iconic “Clueless” Quote: “You’re a Virgin Who Can’t Drive” has a backstory.

Brittany Murphy is most known for playing Tai in the cult movie Clueless, which was released in 1995.

After her success in the coming-of-age film, she appeared in Sin City, Girl, Interrupted, and Just Married before sadly passing away in 2009 at the age of 32.

Clueless, which also starred Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash, has maintained its cult status in the decades since its premiere.

It has remained at the forefront of popular culture, and is still mentioned today, thanks to its excellent clothes and clever one-liners.

Which may explain why the late actress is best known for her role as a high school student, with one memorable phrase in particular spawning a slew of memes and gifs.

During the film, Tai chats with Cher, portrayed by Alicia Silverstone, and admits her crush for Josh, played by Paul Rudd, her ex-stepbrother. However, Tai utters her now-famous line, “You’re a virgin who can’t drive,” and the two have a falling out over it. The phrase has been widely reposted on social media in the years since the film’s premiere, along with a photo of Murphy a few years later with another quote.

Murphy is believed to have said in an interview, “Actually, when I filmed it, I was a virgin who couldn’t drive.” But it was filmmaker Amy Heckerling, not Murphy, who was the original inspiration for the quote.

brittany murphy is all there is to it. pic.twitter.com/ad5DYbdfSj — Natalie Agayoso (@nataliaagayoso) 12th of October, 2021 She later admitted that the salty statement was based on her own experiences, as she described to Interview Magazine in 2018: “When I moved to Los Angeles, I was the last person I knew to lose their virginity in front of my friends and classmates, and I failed the driving test five times. That’s how I felt at the time. That was merely a personal statement.” It hasn’t just been a hit with fans; Silverstone, 45, has stated that it is her favorite portion of the film as well.

Nine.com.au quoted the actress as stating regarding the film at an expo: “‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive,’ she says, and I adore that. It’s simply one of my favorite scenes in the entire film. It’s only that she scrunches up her face so well.” Despite Heckerling’s admission that she is the source of the problem. This is a condensed version of the information.