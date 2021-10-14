‘Brittany Murphy, what happened?’ The HBO Documentary Reveals Six Shocking Facts.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is a new HBO Max documentary on the death of the American actress in December 2009, which stunned the world.

Her death, which was officially attributed to a mix of pneumonia, severe anemia, and various prescription and over-the-counter medications at the age of 32, has perplexed fans and family members, with some feeling there were other causes at play.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, directed by Cynthia Hill for HBO Max, examines the odd circumstances surrounding her death, including the possible involvement played by her husband, Simon Monjack. The documentary’s six most shocking facts are summarized in Washington Newsday.

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Episode 1

1. CPR was administered late.

Brittany Murphy, you’re only eight minutes into What Happened? Audiences learn what transpired in the moments leading up to Brittany Murphy’s death from Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner who oversaw her death and other high-profile celebrity deaths in the 2000s.

When Winter arrived at Murphy’s house, there were “many tiny clues that just didn’t feel right,” according to Winter.

He recalled Simon Monjack and Brittany Murphy’s mother Sharon Murphy telling him they had been up all night with flu-like symptoms and that Brittany Murphy had been ill two weeks prior in Puerto Rico.

Sharon Murphy noticed her daughter motionless on the bathroom floor on the morning of December 20, 2009. In an attempt to revive Brittany Murphy, they gave her a cold shower instead of CPR.

Winter has come to an end: “The start of CPR was delayed. What exactly is going on? Why didn’t someone pick up the phone or make accommodations if she was sick? Something isn’t quite right.” 2. Simon Monjack refused to have an autopsy performed on him. Monjack and Sharon Murphy began giving multiple (misjudged) television interviews just 35 days after Brittany Murphy’s murder. The most incriminating evidence came during their interview on Larry King, where Monjack stated that he did not want an autopsy performed.

To King, he explained: “There was a mother who had recently lost her daughter. This flawless physique, curvaceous in all the right places, with silky skin. I don’t know how I’m going to tell her mother to chop her up.” Sharon Murphy’s publicist, Roger Neal, and. This is a condensed version of the information.