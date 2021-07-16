Britney Spears will always have Christina Aguilera’s support, she says.

Britney Spears’ legal battle to be liberated from her 13-year conservatorship continues, and one of her closest friends in the industry has pledged to keep supporting her.

After earlier speaking out on Twitter, Christina Aguilera, who has known Spears since they both featured in Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, has renewed her support for the 39-year-old pop diva in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Aguilera shared a snapshot of the two singers as little kids on June 28, five days after Spears told a judge, “I just want my life back,” in testimony that made headlines around the world.

“These past few days, I’ve been thinking about Britney and what she’s going through,” she added. It is intolerable that any woman, or human, who wishes to be in charge of her own destiny may not be allowed to do so.”

“While I am not inside the closed doors of this highly complex & personal yet public discourse – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read, and seen in the media,” Aguilera continued.

“This appeal for freedom’s conviction and desperation leads me to conclude that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in power.

“To a woman who has labored under unbelievable conditions and strain, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom available to live her happiest life,” she added. “My heart breaks for Britney Spears. She is deserving of all of the world’s TRUE love and support.”

The “Beautiful” singer was asked when the photo she posted on Twitter was shot in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, which was published on Thursday.

She said, “It was from our days in the Mickey Mouse Club.” “We were babies in the company together when we were 11 or 12 years old, which is incredible to come full circle—to both be able to achieve the success that we’ve had.

Being hushed, ignored, bullied, or refused assistance by those “close” to you is the most draining, painful, and humiliating experience one can have.

The mental and emotional toll this can have on a person is significant. This is a condensed version of the information.