Britney Spears Talks About Hurricane Sandy ‘Don’t F*** with Mother Nature,’ says Ida Havoc.

As Hurricane Ida brings severe flooding and destruction across the United States, Britney Spears has devoted an Instagram message to her home state of Louisiana.

With 150 mph winds, the hurricane made landfall in the United States in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at noon CT on Sunday, knocking out power to more than 1 million people in the area.

In the midst of the hurricane’s devastation, a bridge in Lucedale, Mississippi, collapsed earlier this week, killing two people.

According to The Independent, Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, continued to wreak havoc as it moved north this week, with at least 46 people confirmed dead as a result of the storm’s affects in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Spears, who was born in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana, paid tribute to her home state on Instagram on Thursday.

“At this time, my thoughts and prayers are with so many people throughout the world,” she added. “The news is awful, especially in Louisiana’s HEARTLAND…

“God will DEFINITELY throw us some curve balls to keep us on our toes until we are AWAKENED!!!! With the disaster in Louisiana, he has certainly caught our attention… My pals, are you awake???

“As I previously stated… DON’T TURN YOUR BACK ON MOTHER NATURE [plant emoji]… She’s in charge of the air we breathe [air emoji]… the rainbows [rainbow emoji]… the sunrises [sunrise emoji]… the sunsets [sunset emoji]… But she’s a monster when it comes to earthquakes… Hurricanes [hurricane emoji]… tornadoes [tornado emoji]!!!!

“Go outside and take a PIECE OF HER and simply LISTEN… However, it’s good to be able to look up and see FAMILY is close by… I’m overjoyed that my family is safe and well!!!! There’s always a TWIST… SPIN… GRIN… or even a GIGGLE in life that’s best served with a lovely spoon… “FIND YOUR GOD and DO YOUR BEST TO SERVE HIM!!!!”

instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class=”instagram-media-blockquote-class data-instgrm-caption=“https://www.instagram.com/p/CTVWw4 Fusv/?utm source=ig embed&utm campaign=loading” data-instgrm-permalink=“https://www.instagram.com/p/CTVWw4 Fusv/?utm source=ig embed&utm camp style=”data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version=“13” data-instgrm-version background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375 percent; width:99.375 percent; This is a condensed version of the information.