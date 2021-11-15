Britney Spears Takes a Drive in Her Fiancé’s New Car After Winning Conservatorship

Britney Spears is still in high spirits after her contentious conservatorship was lifted nearly 14 years after it was imposed.

Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled on Friday that the arrangement, which had taken the pop star’s personal and financial decisions out of her hands since 2008, must come to a stop.

And Spears, 39, went out to dinner with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on Sunday night, reveling in her newfound freedom from the conservatorship, which was imposed on her due to mental health concerns.

Asghari, a model and actress, proposed to Spear.