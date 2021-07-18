Britney Spears slams her sister Jamie Lynn for singing “my songs” and tells fans she’s quitting.

Britney Spears has slammed her sister Jamie Lynn and her “so-called support network,” telling fans that she will “not be performing on any stages anytime soon.”

On Saturday, Spears posted an image on Instagram with the caption “Take me as I am or eat s**t and tread on Lego,” along with a lengthy message.

The singer continued to bash her father, Jamie Spears, and the tumultuous conservatorship she has been under for the past 13 years in the article.

She also told her admirers, “I resigned,” and slammed previous documentaries about her problems for repeating “humiliating incidents from the past.”

She wrote, “I’m not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my father in charge of what I wear, say, do, or think.”

“I’ve been doing it for the past 13 years… Spears continued, “I’d much rather post vids YES from my living room than onstage in Vegas.”

She also alleged that the conservatory had stopped her from releasing new music.

“And no, I’m not putting on heavy makeup and trying again and again on stage and not being able to perform the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and pleading to put my new music in my show for MY fans… so I quit!!!!”

