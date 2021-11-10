Britney Spears’ sister claims that her team forced her to conceal her teen pregnancy from the star.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears’ younger sister, has revealed in her new book that their parents forced her to hide her first pregnancy from the pop star.

When Jamie Lynn Spears became pregnant with her daughter Maddie in 2007, she was only 16 years old.

The pregnancy was revealed in a December 2007 cover story with OK! magazine by the Zoey 101 star, who was in a relationship with Casey Aldridge, 18, at the time.

Jamie Lynn Spears claims in her upcoming biography, Things I Should Have Said, that her “team” determined after consulting with her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, that her pop superstar sister should not be informed about her pregnancy because it was “risky.”

Concerns concerning Britney Spears’ mental health had been raised that year, and she was eventually placed under conservatorship in 2008.

Jamie Lynn Spears said in the book, which was excerpted by People, on the immediate aftermath of revealing her pregnancy to her family: “There was a whole lot of arguing going on between everyone involved.”

“Everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘trouble’ go away, and the entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR problems.” My family and management took me out of school until they could figure out what they wanted to do with me.

“They took my phone away because they were afraid the story would spread, and they demanded that no one share any information with anyone, especially the press.” My father and I had stopped speaking, and the tension between us was unbearable.” “Everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action,” she added. ‘Y’all can’t compel her to abort the kid,’ [a member of my team]stood up for me,’ I’ll never forget. She was the first and only member of my team to express any interest in helping me keep my baby.

“My next option was to travel to Mercy Ministries, a Tennessee-based shelter for unwed mothers, where I might eventually give up my child for adoption.” Daddy and I battled, hurling insults and expletives.

“He grabbed my shoulders and gripped them strongly in an attempt to bend me to his will. ‘NO!’ I screamed in his face. ‘I’m not going.’ I couldn’t handle any of them. This is a condensed version of the information.