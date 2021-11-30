Britney Spears says she’s on the ‘Right’ medication now that she’s out of conservatorship.

In the weeks since her tumultuous conservatorship was formally terminated, Britney Spears has announced that she is now on the “correct” medication.

Spears, 39, said in court in June that she was forced to take the mood stabilizer lithium while she was under conservatorship, which had taken her personal and financial decisions away from her since 2008.

And the pop star, whose court-ordered arrangement came to an end on November 12 after a long legal struggle, revealed on Instagram that she’s been enjoying making her own decisions.

The mother of two captioned a photo of a fireplace decked out in Christmas decorations: “That lovely… pleasant… and warm f****** fuzzy feeling you get when you’ve waited patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life your way and it’s finally here!!!! It’s a joy to light my candles, guys!!!” And you might be surprised to learn that my prayers are rather powerful, even when you’ve only been on the appropriate medication for a month!!! “I can truly pray now…. it feels so amazing to simply BE HERE!!!! I’m here, due to no doctor or conservatorship people… wonderful God, my pals… it’s fantastic to BE HERE and be PRESENT!!!! Since I can now genuinely PRAY, I’m hoping for a change in the next three months… who knows…” Spears ended by quoting rapper Snoop Dogg’s statement from 2018, in which he congratulated himself for his achievement when earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: “I’m not going to thank anyone; instead, like @snoopdogg, I’m going to thank ME for believing in ME!!!!! Let’s watch some television, people!!!!” When the “Toxic” singer testified about her conservatorship experience in June, she said she was forced to take lithium against her will after refusing to do a second Las Vegas residency.

According to the court transcript, she stated: “I recall telling my assistant that if I say no, I’m afraid they’ll come back and be cruel to me or punish me in some way.

“My therapist sat with me three days after I said no to Vegas. This is a condensed version of the information.