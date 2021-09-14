Britney Spears Says She Felt ‘Manipulated’ As She Discusses Conservatorship.

During her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has remarked about feeling “managed by someone else” in “nearly everything.”

Since 2008, when she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric detention due to mental health concerns, the pop icon, 39, has been under conservatorship.

With her father, Jamie Spears, petitioning to step down as her conservator after 13 years of overseeing the star’s personal and professional affairs, the singer opened up about her experience in an Instagram post on Monday.

Spears used the image-sharing platform to upload a prose extract headlined “Infusing education with heart,” which she had previously released in part.

Spears captioned the photo, “I had to republish this so you can see the complete article!!!!!” Growing up in an environment where someone else was in charge of almost everything I did…

“I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!!

“I’ve been waiting for my liberation for 13 years and counting!!!!! Once more… You f****** kick ass, team #FreeBritney!!!!! I adore you and pray that God blesses you!!!”

“Education is an admirable thing, but it is useful to recall from time to time that nothing worth knowing can be taught,” Oscar Wilde said before beginning the extract.

It went on: “In particular, this interplay between knowing and knowing must now be considered within our education systems. How much do we teach knowledge versus draw out knowing?

“Prioritizing the former entrenches children into identification with their thinking mind and migrates them away from the feeling body.

“Yet, by being genuinely curious about their inner knowing, children are encouraged to stay connected to, and express the heart / body wisdom they are so naturally settled into when born.