Britney Spears reveals she only went out twice during her four-year stay in Las Vegas.

When Britney Spears performed in Las Vegas for a four-year residency, she confessed that it was all work and no play for her.

According to Billboard, Britney Spears’ Britney: Piece of Me show debuted in 2013 at Sin City’s Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, grossing an estimated $138 million over roughly 250 performances.

And, despite entertaining millions of fans and raking in huge sums of money throughout her reign, the actress has admitted that she only went out socially twice during her time on the show.

The mother of two shared video footage of herself standing in a white outfit in an Instagram post on Monday as she reflected on her time in Nevada.

“I was reminiscing about when I did gigs in Vegas…,” she wrote. I only went out twice throughout my four years there!!!! I’m afraid I’m not lying.”

Spears’ thoughts continued down a philosophical route in another part of her post, saying, “I’ve been thinking about life and what my definition of success is… To me, it’s knowing that I’ve chosen my heart over my mind, which is difficult at times due to ego… However, sometimes ego serves as a form of defense!!!!”

Spears began her residency in Las Vegas when she was in conservatorship, with her father, Jamie Spears, supervising her personal and professional life since 2008. Earlier this month, Jamie Spears agreed to resign from his job.

Britney Spears embarked on a tour across North America and Europe after her residency ended in December 2017.

Spears stated during an emotional conservatorship hearing on June 23 that she did not want to participate in the tour, but that she had been threatened with legal action if she did.

“I was on tour in 2018, I was compelled to,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. My management told me that if I don’t do this tour, I’ll have to get an attorney, and that if I don’t do it, my own management may sue me.

“As I walked off the stage in Vegas, he handed me a sheet of paper and said I had. This is a condensed version of the information.