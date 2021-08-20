Britney Spears Posts Topless Photos Again In The Wake Of Assault Charges.

On Thursday, Britney Spears posted fresh topless photographs of herself on Instagram, while her lawyers spoke out against assault charges brought against her.

The pop star took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she was wearing white bikini bottoms and red boots while cupping her bosom.

The singer, 39, was also seen carrying a red rose in the photos, which appeared to be from the same set she shared earlier this week.

Spears captioned the photos with a quotation attributed to Sophia Loren: “There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your abilities, the creativity you offer to your life and the lives of those you love.” You will have fully overcome age when you learn to tap from this source.”

After a few hours, the mother-of-two returned to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to the Prince song “Sexy MF” from 1992.

She gave a detailed explanation for her recent spate of semi-naked images earlier this week, writing: “I bet you’re wondering why I’d reveal my body NOW… It’s because I was born nude into this world, and I honestly feel that the weight of the world is on my shoulders, and it’s caused me to see myself in that light!!!!

