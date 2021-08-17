Britney Spears Posts More Topless Photos and Explains Why She Poses Semi-Naked.

Britney Spears has published new topless images of herself on Instagram, along with an explanation for why she poses half-dressed.

The singer, 39, shared a photo of herself wearing white bikini bottoms and red boots while clutching a red rose and shielding her modesty with her hands.

In a lengthy post, the singer explained her changing figure with her 33 million Instagram fans, as well as her motivation for sharing the photos.

“No, guys… “I didn’t get a boob job in a week… and I’m not pregnant…” said the mother-of-two. “I got boobs in these photos because I ate a much!!! Before I continue to show you additional pictures of my body… I want you to know how I feel about exposing my skin!!!!

“The instinctive impulse of any woman when she is overheated and wants to shed a layer, in my opinion, is quite warped… no… I’m not talking about a strip joint or a show… On a more practical level, imagine being in your car and discovering you’re wearing a dumb long sleeve shirt in the heat.

“Any woman who does this after dropping a layer has an immediate reaction of DAMN I FEEL BETTER… As a result, you believe you look better!!!

“I’ve done that on a billion shows, and to my horror, uhhh we’ll… I didn’t always look my best… WAY TOO MANY TIMES, and that’s embarrassing as f***, but it felt amazing in my head!!!!

svg width=”50px” height=”50px”>svg width=”50px” height=”50px”>svg width=”50px” height=”50 viewbox=“0 0 60 60” viewbox=“0 0 60 60” viewbox=“0 0 This is a condensed version of the information.