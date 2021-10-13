Britney Spears’ New Puppy’s Ears Will Not Be Cropped.

Britney Spears’ home became a little more active over the weekend as her fiancé, Sam Asghari, surprised her with a cute new puppy named Porsha.

Asghari has disclosed that he will not be putting their four-legged companion through the operation of ear cutting while the Doberman integrates into life with the celebrity pair.

Ear cropping has been done for a long time for a variety of reasons, ranging from minimizing the danger of infection in the dog to simple cosmetic preferences.

Following a night walk with Porsha on Tuesday, actor and personal trainer Ashgari took to Instagram to respond to fans’ comments about whether the couple will trim the puppy’s floppy ears.

“A lot of people are asking if we’re going to clip the ears or crop the ears, and the answer is no,” Asghari replied. “That’s because, first and foremost, we adore her floppy ears. She’s a lover, not a combatant, for starters. She is a defender. And three, it turns out that doing so to Dobermans, or any dog, is actually quite harsh.

“It’s a fashion statement, to be sure. It’s something people do for the sake of appearance. And all of the other justifications, such as an ear infection or whatever else, are just that: myths. We’re not going to do it because it’s not true.” “Unfortunately, her tail was already chopped when we obtained [Porsha],” he stated as he held Porsha. “I wouldn’t do that to her if I could go back in time.” The medical treatment and following recuperation period, Asghari continued, “really affects the puppy mentally and produces that stress since puppies are so young and developing.” He did acknowledge, though, that he likes the look of chopped ears because “it looks like Batman, incredibly forceful, and gorgeous.” He indicated to Porsha’s ears and remarked, “But so is this, it’s wonderful.” “As I already stated, she is a lover, not a combatant. And all of the other reasons are just selfish, as well as a fashion statement.” Asghari continued by thanking the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for his education on the subject: “Because I didn’t know, I strongly advise you to educate yourself on these topics. I. This is a condensed version of the information.