Britney Spears’ mother is assisting her daughter in her legal battle.

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears’ mother, has filed a petition to allow her daughter to choose her own legal counsel and dissolve her conservatorship.

New court filings filed by Lynne Spears on behalf of her daughter, only one day after the pop star’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, announced his desire to leave, show that the singer is in a different position now than when the conservatorship began in 2008.

According to a court document acquired by People, “This Motion to Appoint Private Counsel is of the utmost importance and may very likely effect each and every other motion given by Conservatee in her live testimony at the June 23 Hearing.”

“It is self-evident that before the Court considers, for example, the termination of the conservatorship, the Conservatee must be permitted to confer with counsel of her choice.”

Following her June 24 court statement, Lynne Spears hailed her 39-year-old daughter as “very courageous,” according to the documents.

She went on to say that her daughter “can look after herself” and that she “can perform, choreograph, and earn literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity.”

The lawsuit states that “her capacity is definitely different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was determined to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel.”

During her conservatorship, Britney Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that she was not allowed to choose her own legal counsel.

“I’d like toâ€”in fact, I’ve developed a personal relationship with Sam, my lawyer. I’ve been talking to him about three times a week now, and we’ve developed a rapport, but I haven’t had the opportunity to choose my own counsel “In court, the singer of “Toxic” stated. “I’d like to be able to do it as well.”

Lynne Spears acknowledged her “mixed views” regarding her daughter’s conservatorship to The New Yorker in June.

“I have conflicting feelings about everything,” she admitted. “I’m not sure what to think… It’s a lot of suffering and worry.”

“I’m fine,” she added. I’m an expert at deflecting.”

