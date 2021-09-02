Britney Spears’ lawyer claims that the District Attorney has done the right thing by dismissing the assault case.

After it was announced that Britney Spears will not face criminal charges for an alleged confrontation with her cleaner, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, complimented a district attorney for doing “the right thing.”

During an argument over the veterinary treatment of the star’s pets, the pop singer, 39, was accused of smacking a phone out of her employee’s hand on August 16.

Spears’ housekeeper then filed a criminal battery allegation with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in California.

She had no evident injuries other than damage to the phone’s screen protector.

Rosengart rejected the charges at the time, claiming that no one was hit or wounded.

“This is sensationalist tabloid fodderâ€”nothing more than a fabricated ‘he said, she said’ about a cellphone, with no striking and clearly no harm. Anyone can submit a complaint, but this should have been resolved right away,” Rosengart said in a statement to This website.

According to a statement released by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, prosecutors declined to bring charges against Spears due to “insufficient evidence that a crime had happened and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or severe damage to the phone.”

“To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there was also no striking and obviously no injuries,” Rosengart said in a statement to People.

“This was nothing more than sensationalized tabloid fodder, as I already stated. If it had been Jane Doe instead of Britney Spears, there would have been no investigation or coverage.”

The statement said, “This should never have gotten this far, and we are delighted the DA’s Office has done the right thing.” “Unfortunately, it appears that some have not learnt from their mistakes in the past, and we sincerely hope that the media and others would treat Ms. Spears with more respect in the future.”

Spears engaged Rosengart as her lawyer in July, in the midst of a high-profile conservatorship fight in which she tried to reclaim control of her life and assets.

Recently, the mother of two received a. This is a condensed version of the information.