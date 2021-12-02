Britney Spears is serenaded on a private jet by her fiancé as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday festivities in style on Wednesday, boarding a private plane with her fiancé Sam Asghari for a getaway.

The pop sensation, whose big day is on Thursday, turned to Instagram to share photographs of herself wearing Daisy Dukes and red knee-high boots while standing aboard the plane, kissing and hugging her lover.

“Oh the lovely delight today!!!” the singer captioned the photos. My fiancé and I am ecstatic to be going away… as you can see, I’m not 800 pounds like the paparazzi portray me in photos… I’ve been exercising and it’s real… whatever!!!! Thank you, God, for allowing me to leave the country!!!! “I am so fortunate!!!!” “I nickname you Lioness because I love your unrelenting tenacity, I’m inspired by your wonderful heart, I celebrate your grin that lights up my world,” Asghari, 27, captioned one of the photos on his personal Instagram account. My queen, every day is your birthday.” “Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears,” Asghari wrote, seemingly in reference to Spears’ first birthday since the recent collapse of her 13-year conservatorship. In response to the suspicion created by his final remark, Asghari, who proposed to Spears in September, wrote in the comments section, “I’ve also been calling her wife since day one.” Asghari was heard singing “Happy Birthday” to the star shortly after take-off as he presented her with a stacked B-shaped cake covered with red and pink roses.

“Oh my God, it’s a gorgeous B!” Spears, who looked to be filming the scene, was heard exclaiming off camera.

“I’m going to take credit for this, because it’s a great cake,” Asghari said as he presented the “Gimme More” singer with a glass bouquet of colorful flowers.

"Baby, this is hot," Spears said as Iranian-born Asghari sat in an upholstered seat across from her. "This is wonderful."