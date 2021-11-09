Britney Spears Is ‘Praying’ As Her Conservatorship Hearing Approaches.

Britney Spears has confessed to her fans that she is praying more than ever in preparation for her upcoming conservatorship hearing.

The pop artist, 39, told fans that this week will be “extremely fascinating” for her because on November 12, a California judge will hear arguments to decide if her controversial conservatorship, which has lasted more than 13 years, should be terminated.

“This week is going to be a lot of fun for me!!! “I haven’t prayed for anything more in my life!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned a photo of what appears to be an angelic figure on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for saying some things on Instagram out of rage, but I’m just human… and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me!!!”

“Anyway, it’s a new day, and I can’t claim I’ll never complain again… cuz who knows!!!” she added. “May God bless you everybody and may you have a wonderful day.” All parties will return to court on Friday, as the star’s legal team continues to push for the conservatorship to be dissolved entirely.

