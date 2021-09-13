Britney Spears Is Engaged To Whom? Following the news of the conservatorship, the singer makes a major announcement.

After a rough few years, Britney Spears appears to be on the mend. Jamie Spears, her father, filed a petition last week to have the conservatorship over her lifted after more than a decade.

Then, just a few days ago, she tweeted a video of herself wearing a diamond ring, announcing her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, while he shared a similar photo.

“The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are incredibly touched by the support, dedication, and love extended to them,” his manager told People.

