Britney Spears has regained her freedom, but she now faces a legal battle with her father.

Britney Spears has won her appeal to dissolve her conservatorship, after 13 years of living under a stringent order that has ruled her life.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled on November 12 that the process of terminating the formal arrangement should commence.

According to reporters inside the courtroom, Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, earned a standing ovation when he entered.

Spears has been under the arrangement since 2008, when her father, Jamie Spears, was given control of her personal and financial affairs due to worries about her mental health.

A court battle with Jamie Spears looms now, with the pop star’s legal team expressing worries about his behavior during the conservatorship.

In June, the “Toxic” singer gave an explosive statement about how the deal had affected her life, revealing that she was compelled to work and take medication against her will, among other things.

Rosengart, the singer’s new lawyer, was appointed to her case in July. They won a major success in September when was removed from his post as the person in charge of her finances.

Jamie Spears has since demanded that the conservatorship be terminated immediately, but his daughter’s lawyers are investigating his role in the conservatorship and have warned that he is now facing “severe implications.”

In October, he also parted ways with his long-time attorney, Vivian Thoreen, and is in search of fresh legal counsel ahead of his daughter’s upcoming legal struggle.

In September, Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, used court documents to launch a scathing attack on Jamie Spears.

In a court filing acquired by Rolling Stone, Rosengart said, “Mr. Spears has broken unimaginable bounds.”

“While the claims are not proof, they demand serious inquiry,” the lawyer added, “surely by Ms. Spears since, among other reasons, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

Rosengart told People in September that he and his team “will go where the facts lead us” when it came to Spears’ future.

“It’s dissolving the conservatorship and looking into Jamie Spears’ and others’ wrongdoing,” Rosengart added. “It will mean analyzing all of the files that Jamie Spears is now required to turn over as a result of a court order issued today.” “We’ll be looking at correspondence between Jamie Spears and his counsel, and we’ll go where the facts lead us,” he said.

