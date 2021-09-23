Britney Spears’ Fiancé Rejects Allegations He first met the celebrity when he was a child.

Sam Asghari has experienced firsthand the benefits and drawbacks of sudden superstar status during his five-year engagement with Britney Spears.

As he turned to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor and personal trainer, 27, seemed delighted by rumors that he met Spears, 39, as a little boy in Hawaii.

Asghari, who was born in Iran, tweeted a small flashback video of Spears hugging a little autograph-seeking fan and said, “Will you call me when you’re older?”

Asghari seemed to find the absurd claim that he was the youngster in the video amusing, writing, “Just wants to clear things up.” This is nottttttttttttttttttttttttt At the age of 62, I had facial hair and could speak five languages.”

In a follow-up post, he posted side-by-side photos of himself as a child and the little boy in issue, labeling the photos with “me” and “not me” labels.

While it’s unclear how Asghari became aware of the video, one Britney fan commented about his likeness to the young child in a tweet released in December 2018.

Asghari isn’t the first person to use humor to respond to insults leveled at him. Following the news that he and Spears were engaged earlier in September, a number of fans suggested that they sign a prenuptial agreement.

Asghari responded to the comments on his Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup!” Of course, we’ll arrange an ironclad prenup to protect my vehicle and shoe collection in the event she ditches me.”

The couple met on the shoot of Britney Spears’ music video “Slumber Party” in 2016, and made their public debut a few months later.

In a March interview with Forbes, Asghari expressed his intention to settle down and start a family with Spears, who has two teenage sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

He stated, “My priorities in life are to remain humble and to comprehend where I came from and where I’m going.” “When it comes to acting, I want to push it to the next level. In the same way, I want to take my relationship to the next level. I don’t think so. This is a condensed version of the information.