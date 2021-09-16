Britney Spears’ Fiancé Reacts to Octavia Spencer’s Prenup Joke Apology

After Octavia Spencer apologized for saying, “Make him sign a prenup,” in response to the couple’s engagement, Britney Spears’ new fiancé, Sam Asghari, remarked “misconceptions come with the territory.”

Spears, 39, confirmed her engagement to Asghari, 27, a model, actor, and personal trainer, on Sunday.

Spencer, an Oscar winner, was one of the thousands of people who reacted on the article. On Wednesday, however, the Hidden Figures actress clarified her remark, stating she meant to “make them laugh” rather than “create pain.”

“Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” Spencer posted alongside a photo of the newly engaged pair on her Instagram account. My goal was to make them laugh, not to hurt them.

“I apologized privately to this great couple and now want to restore just a little of the enjoyment they were deprived of. Britney’s followers have witnessed her go through a lot of heartbreak and triumph. We are ecstatic for her. So let’s show them how much we care.”

“You are really sweet to clarify, but I have no bad feelings whatsoever,” Asghari replied in response to Spencer’s post. Jokes and misunderstandings are unavoidable.”

“Thank you everyone who is anxious about the prenup!” he joked on his Instagram Story hours after the engagement announcement. Of course, we’ll arrange an ironclad prenup to protect my vehicle and shoe collection in the event she ditches me.”

After deactivating her Instagram account—which had over 34 million followers—on Tuesday, Spears has yet to publicly comment to Spencer’s post.

Spears took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain why her account was abruptly deleted, amidst conjecture over the cause.

“Don’t worry folks…,” the mother of two wrote. To celebrate my engagement, I’m taking a sabbatical from social media. I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari with a joyous video days before deleting her Instagram account, in which she showed off her diamond ring.

In a following statement, Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen, said, “The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are incredibly touched by the support, devotion, and love exhibited to them.”

