Britney Spears’ fiancé is overjoyed to have landed a film role opposite Mel Gibson.

“Action time,” the actor, 27, wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing his and Kevin Dillon’s casting.

According to Deadline, Asghari will star with Gibson in Hot Seat, an action thriller about an ex-hacker who is pushed to break into high-level banks by an unidentified individual who has hidden a bomb under his office chair.

Gibson is scheduled to play the man tasked with breaking into the dangerous structure and rescuing the man (played by Dillon) from the titular hot seat.

It is unknown what role Asghari will play in the film, which will be distributed in the United States by Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment.

Asghari has been posting videos of himself going through stunt, combat, and rifle training on his Instagram account in recent weeks.

In recent years, Iranian-born Asghari has demonstrated his acting abilities, securing roles in Don Cheadle’s TV programs The Family Business and Black Monday.

Asghari, who began his career as a personal trainer and was persuaded to become a model by his sister, has taken a significant step forward in his career.

In 2018, he told Men’s Health, “I was a really manly guy—I played football and was in the police academy.” “Back then, my Sunday best consisted of basketball shorts. ‘I’ll take you to this audition,’ my sister said, ‘just come with me.’ Asghari’s modeling success led to his getting cast in the music video for Britney Spears’ “Slumber Party” in 2016.

He told Men’s Health, “I was pleased that I got to meet one of the biggest performers of all time.” “I got butterflies in my stomach.” “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry,” Asghari recalled, recalling his first interaction with the pop singer. ‘Can you tell me your name again?’ I attempted to be amusing. “I don’t believe anyone got it.” They swapped phone numbers after talking during breaks and have been together ever since.

In September, Spears and Asghari confirmed their engagement on Instagram, with the “Gimme More” singer proudly showing off her gleaming diamond ring.

“The couple established their long-term romance. This is a condensed version of the information.