Britney Spears’ fiancé claims the New York Times violated a ‘written agreement’ in a new interview.

The New York Times has been accused by Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, of breaking a “written agreement” about his interview with the publication.

On Saturday, the newspaper ran a story on the model and actor, which included information about his business ventures, his high-public relationship with Spears, and her contentious conservatorship, which was ended on Friday.

However, as he spoke out against the interview on Monday, the former personal trainer appeared to take issue with the inclusion of specific portions.

Asghari uploaded what appeared to be an excerpt of communicati on his Instagram Story.