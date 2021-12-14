Britney Spears’ father denies pressuring her to do an interview with Diane Sawyer.

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has refuted the singer’s assertion that he compelled her to sit for a controversial interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003.

On Monday, the 40-year-old pop star wrote a lengthy Instagram post in which she attacked news veteran Sawyer for bringing her to tears during her interview about her separation with Justin Timberlake.

In addition to her feelings towards Sawyer, the “Toxic” singer also took aim at her estranged father, accusing him of being a member of a team that “forced” her to speak with the former Good Morning America host.

In a statement to People, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Alex Weingarten stated that the patriarch was “totally uninvolved” in the arrangement of the interview.

“Mr. Spears is completely oblivious to what Ms. Spears is referring to. Jamie never scheduled an interview with Diane Sawyer and was never present for one “Read the statement carefully. “He was absolutely uninvolved in this interview and had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this moment.

“Jamie adores Britney, wants her nothing but the best, and hopes she continues to seek the care she requires to remain safe and well.”

Britney Spears tweeted on her social media page: “Do we dare to forget the Diane Sawyer interview that took place in my flat over two decades ago? What was the deal with the “You’re in the wrong” attitude? And you’re making me cry???” “But seriously,” she said, “I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone.” “[My] boss brought that woman into my house and forced me to speak with her on national television, during which she inquired as to whether I had a shopping problem!!! When was the last time I had a shopping problem??? When was the last time I left my apartment???” The mother of two continued, saying: “When I had that breakup years ago, I never mentioned that I couldn’t talk thereafter… I was stunned… very lame of my father and three men to show up at my door when I couldn’t speak… two days later, they brought in Diane Sawyer and forced me to speak!!! I was a small child… I was about 22 years old and had no idea what was going on…. This is a condensed version of the information.